Two killed in Sunday afternoon shootout at Mississippi gas station
Two people are dead after a Sunday shootout at a Jackson gas station.
Police said Christopher Lee, 28, and Justin Partee, 33, died in a shooting inside a gas station at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Avenue and MLK Drive in Jackson.
Lee was shot multiple times inside the business and died at the scene. Investigators believe Lee was ambushed by three suspects, including Partee.
Police said Partee had been shot several times in the chest. The two other suspects took Partee to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The two other suspects are in custody. Police reportedly recovered two firearms and drugs from outside the business.
Mississippi lawmakers considering changes that will affect people’s wallets, change some leisure activity requirements
Mississippi legislators are making decisions that could affect people’s wallets and change some of their leisure activities. Teachers could get... read more