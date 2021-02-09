New coronavirus cases on decline in Mississippi despite rising death toll
Mississippi continued to report much lower numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but dozens more deaths from earlier cases.
The state reported Tuesday 656 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 282,969.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 73 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,342.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 920 on Tuesday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,169 with Tuesday’s update.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally
The apparent spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to inch down in Mississippi after two months of spiraling numbers, hundreds... read more