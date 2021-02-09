Woman accused of sex trafficking Mississippi teen

A woman is accused of forcing a Mississippi teen to perform sex acts for money.

Meshiel Nichols-Brownlee, 30, of Memphis has been charged with trafficking for commercial sex acts after officers found a 17-year-old runaway from Southaven in a Memphis airport motelin March 2020.

The victim told officers she was drugged and that she was scared she was going to be shot if she did not comply. The teenager was able to call police while being left alone in the motel room.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

