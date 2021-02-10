February 10, 2021

Woman’s body discovered in South Mississippi woods

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:56 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Officials are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in the woods of South Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the body was located in the woods in the area of Airey Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails in northern Harrison County on Monday.

Authorities are working to identify the woman. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

 

Print Article