Woman’s body discovered in South Mississippi woods
Officials are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in the woods of South Mississippi.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the body was located in the woods in the area of Airey Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails in northern Harrison County on Monday.
Authorities are working to identify the woman. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
