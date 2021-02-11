Authorities seek help in identifying body found by hunter in South Mississippi woods

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a woman found by a hunter in the woods Monday.

The hunter found the body about 150 feet from the road in the area Airy Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails.

The woman is described as a white woman between the ages of 30-50, 5′4″, weighing between 140-160 pounds with brown or dark red hair.

The sheriff’s office said she has many distinguishing tattoos, including a skull with angel wings in the chest area, a small skull and crossbones with a pink bow as well as a large skull with a pink bow and pink stars below it on the upper right arm/shoulder. Both forearms have butterfly tattoos, and the right hip has a blue and black nautical star tattoo. Her right ankle has a tattoo of the word “SIN” with the N backward.

No cause of death has been determined and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-0678 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.