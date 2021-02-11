Mississippi coronavirus spread drops to pre-holiday spike level

Mississippi’s average COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline Thursday and now stands at a level not seen since before the holiday spike.

The state reported Thursday 911 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 284,664.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 23 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,390.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 876 on Thursday. It was the lowest 7-day average since November 7.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,013 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest two-week, daily average since November 16.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2266 74 72 15
Alcorn 2876 59 130 20
Amite 1089 32 54 7
Attala 2043 68 173 36
Benton 911 24 45 10
Bolivar 4455 112 231 31
Calhoun 1521 25 34 4
Carroll 1137 23 49 9
Chickasaw 1974 50 58 15
Choctaw 682 15 1 0
Claiborne 963 29 45 9
Clarke 1625 67 123 30
Clay 1760 45 38 5
Coahoma 2663 61 129 11
Copiah 2686 55 81 11
Covington 2381 73 136 39
De Soto 18991 221 113 24
Forrest 6763 134 225 50
Franklin 737 19 39 4
George 2227 44 59 7
Greene 1219 31 52 6
Grenada 2363 74 155 32
Hancock 3270 71 68 14
Harrison 15904 256 482 65
Hinds 18246 372 805 127
Holmes 1790 69 104 20
Humphreys 896 26 34 8
Issaquena 164 6 0 0
Itawamba 2847 71 134 23
Jackson 12060 210 233 32
Jasper 2015 40 43 2
Jefferson 604 26 41 7
Jefferson Davis 971 31 8 1
Jones 7585 138 217 41
Kemper 866 22 44 9
Lafayette 5605 110 187 55
Lamar 5551 71 53 13
Lauderdale 6592 219 441 99
Lawrence 1162 18 27 2
Leake 2481 69 88 15
Lee 9518 154 217 41
Leflore 3284 116 238 52
Lincoln 3343 98 183 37
Lowndes 5882 135 256 62
Madison 9227 189 364 69
Marion 2456 77 158 24
Marshall 3859 89 64 15
Monroe 3926 123 190 55
Montgomery 1175 37 54 9
Neshoba 3659 165 202 58
Newton 2148 50 87 15
Noxubee 1202 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4313 89 220 36
Panola 4160 88 102 13
Pearl River 3897 122 186 34
Perry 1121 32 21 7
Pike 2917 89 127 34
Pontotoc 4013 65 86 10
Prentiss 2645 57 99 15
Quitman 755 14 0 0
Rankin 12244 249 390 61
Scott 2854 65 114 16
Sharkey 486 17 43 8
Simpson 2584 78 158 20
Smith 1456 27 62 8
Stone 1656 28 84 14
Sunflower 3105 82 121 19
Tallahatchie 1670 39 50 7
Tate 2923 67 80 19
Tippah 2680 63 120 13
Tishomingo 2077 64 102 27
Tunica 953 23 18 2
Union 3831 71 131 23
Walthall 1216 39 69 13
Warren 4021 113 170 38
Washington 5079 125 190 39
Wayne 2394 40 69 11
Webster 1050 26 59 11
Wilkinson 614 26 25 5
Winston 2176 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1384 36 82 22
Yazoo 2770 60 139 18
Total 284,664 6,390 10,346 1,933

