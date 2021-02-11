Parents charged with murder after 4-month-old baby girl dies of meth overdose

Published 9:31 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

By The Associated Press

A grand jury has charged parents of a 4-month-old girl with second-degree murder in her drug death in August.

The indictment was handed up Wednesday against Brandon Keith, 29, of Kenner, and Elizabeth Marie Dauth, 30, of Marrero, St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Thursday.

The baby died of methamphetamine toxicity and an unsafe sleeping environment between Aug 9 and Aug. 10, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether Keith and Dauth had attorneys who could speak for them.

