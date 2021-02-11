Police: Suspect dead following hostage situation in officer-involved shooting on Mississippi Gulf Coast

Published 7:42 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead following a hostage situation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police say officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute in the 100 block of David Street. When officers arrived on they realized the incident was a hostage situation.

Officers fired at the suspect, who was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been requested to handle the investigation because the shooting death involved a police officer.

More News

Police: Suspect dead following hostage situation in officer-involved shooting on Mississippi Gulf Coast

Crime scene

Alabama man accused of cutting wife’s throat with circular saw

Police

Authorities seek help in identifying body found by hunter in South Mississippi woods

Inmate who escaped hands of law enforcement multiple times back in custody

Print Article

  • Donate