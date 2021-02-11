Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Mississippi man last seen Wednesday morning

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Thursday for an elderly Desoto County man.

Oscar Earl Boggs, 81 of Horn Lake, was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday near 3730 Warrington Drive. He was last believed to be driving a 2021 red Toyota Tacoma north on Highway 61 near Clarksdale.

MBI says Boggs was possibly traveling to see a friend in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas but never arrived.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Boggs is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and cowboy boots.

Call Horn Lake Police Department at (662) 342-3515 or (662) 342-3514 if you have information about Boggs’ whereabouts.