Mississippi county supervisor arrested; judge says evidence suggests ‘climate of terror’ created

Published 12:45 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

WLBT  News reports that Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds ruled Friday that there was enough evidence in the case and that the charge against Archie could go to court.

The judge said although no physical violence had occurred between him and his wife, Niya Hopkins, the evidence suggests that a “climate of terror” had been created at the couple’s house.

The judge ruled that Archie must not contact his wife or mention her on social media.

Archie was taken into custody for booking but was to be released on his own recognizance.

An affidavit Archie filed against Hopkins was dismissed.

