Mississippi man arrested, charged with murder in death of Booneville woman

A Mississippi man has been charged with the murder of a woman who had been missing for nearly a week before her body was discovered.

Investigators arrested Russell Williams, 64, of Booneville, and charged him with first-degree murder for the death of Tiffany Copeland.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said searchers found the body of Tiffany Copeland, 42, of Booneville on Feb. 8. Copeland had been last seen in Booneville on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Searchers found the body on County Road 7400 in the Blackland community near the Booneville-Baldwyn Airport.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of death or a motive in the case.

The sheriff’s office and Booneville police continue to investigate.