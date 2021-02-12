New cases of coronavirus in Mississippi just dropped to mid-November levels

Mississippi’s two-week, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 Friday for the first time since mid-November, signaling a continuing decline in new cases.

The state reported Friday 984 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 285,648.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 39 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,429.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 844 on Friday. It was the lowest 7-day average since November 7.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 928 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest two-week, daily average since November 13.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.