Winter weather: Click here for MDOT list of counties reporting ice on bridges

Freezing temperatures created black ice and icy bridges in some areas of Mississippi, transportation officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports ice on bridges in the following counties:

Bolivar

Coahoma

DeSoto

Holmes

Lafayette

Leflore

Marshall

Panola

Quitman

Tallahatchie

Tunica

Warren

Yalobusha

Yazoo counties, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT crews are treating bridges with salt and slag.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon. Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Counties Affected: Adams, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leflore, Madison, Montgomery, Rankin, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Yazoo