Winter weather: Click here for MDOT list of counties reporting ice on bridges

Published 10:06 am Friday, February 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Freezing temperatures created black ice and icy bridges in some areas of Mississippi, transportation officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports ice on bridges in the following counties:

  • Bolivar
  • Coahoma
  • DeSoto
  • Holmes
  • Lafayette
  • Leflore
  • Marshall
  • Panola
  • Quitman
  • Tallahatchie
  • Tunica
  • Warren
  • Yalobusha
  • Yazoo counties, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT crews are treating bridges with salt and slag.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon. Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Counties Affected: Adams, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leflore, Madison, Montgomery, Rankin, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Yazoo

 

More News

Mississippi man arrested, charged with murder in death of Booneville woman

Mississippi county supervisor arrested; judge says evidence suggests ‘climate of terror’ created

Winter Storm Advisory for much of Mississippi Monday. Weather Service says now is time to prepare.

Winter weather: Click here for MDOT list of counties reporting ice on bridges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required