Mississippi city urges ex-Valentines with warrants to be turned in

A Mississippi city’s police force invited residents to turn in their former Valentine’s that are wanted by authorities offering a “special holiday offer.”

The offer by the Natchez, Mississippi, Police Department included:

The department posted the humorous post on social media Saturday.

💙❤️Valentines Day Weekend Special ❤️💙

Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have warrants? Give us a call with their location for a special holiday offer.

This weekend special includes free transportation, three night stay in our luxurious accommodation, valentines happy meal dinner, and a special set of bracelets.

All this can be yours for a price of a phone call! Callers can remain anonymous🌹