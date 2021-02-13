New cases of coronavirus continue to decline with latest Mississippi numbers

Mississippi’s trends of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to decline Saturday with the latest numbers released from the state.

The state reported Saturday 695 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 286,343.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 32 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,461.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 795 on Saturday. It was the lowest 7-day average since November 7.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 868 with Saturday’s update. It was the lowest two-week, daily average since November 12.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.