Tow-truck operator dies working crash on icy Mississippi highway

Icy road conditions led to the death of a tow-truck operator attending to a vehicle on the Interstate Friday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports a vehicle lost control on an icy part of Interstate-20 near Bovina and collided with a tow-truck that was being used to remove another vehicle that had previously wrecked on the icy roadway.

The crash occurred around 9:20 Friday evening while an MHP was attending to a one-car wreck in the westbound lanes of the Interstate.

The tow truck operator, local news source identified as 44-year-old George Spratley, Jr. of Bovina, died as a result of his injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle that hit the tow truck were not injured in the wreck.

The crash is under investigation.