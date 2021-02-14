After week of declines, Mississippi’s new coronavirus case numbers inch back up

Published 12:08 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For the first time in more than a week, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases inched back above 1,000 on Sunday.

The higher number reported caused the trend of weekly and 14-day case averages to stop declining and inch back up, but remain approximately half the levels of just three weeks ago.

The state reported Sunday 1,093 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 287,436.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,462.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 823 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 888 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2291 74
Alcorn 2882 59
Amite 1092 32
Attala 2050 69
Benton 915 24
Bolivar 4505 116
Calhoun 1542 26
Carroll 1153 23
Chickasaw 1993 50
Choctaw 690 15
Claiborne 972 29
Clarke 1648 69
Clay 1763 46
Coahoma 2700 65
Copiah 2711 56
Covington 2411 75
De Soto 19176 226
Forrest 6846 134
Franklin 745 19
George 2257 44
Greene 1234 32
Grenada 2419 74
Hancock 3315 72
Harrison 16082 258
Hinds 18438 377
Holmes 1795 69
Humphreys 898 26
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2869 71
Jackson 12179 213
Jasper 2054 41
Jefferson 607 26
Jefferson Davis 982 31
Jones 7675 139
Kemper 880 22
Lafayette 5642 110
Lamar 5619 74
Lauderdale 6645 219
Lawrence 1171 19
Leake 2494 69
Lee 9568 158
Leflore 3311 117
Lincoln 3385 99
Lowndes 5930 137
Madison 9295 189
Marion 2466 77
Marshall 3909 90
Monroe 3946 123
Montgomery 1185 37
Neshoba 3696 165
Newton 2173 51
Noxubee 1212 29
Oktibbeha 4352 90
Panola 4196 89
Pearl River 3958 123
Perry 1145 33
Pike 2943 90
Pontotoc 4027 66
Prentiss 2663 58
Quitman 760 14
Rankin 12384 253
Scott 2877 66
Sharkey 487 17
Simpson 2616 78
Smith 1476 28
Stone 1677 28
Sunflower 3128 84
Tallahatchie 1676 39
Tate 2954 70
Tippah 2701 64
Tishomingo 2088 64
Tunica 963 23
Union 3864 72
Walthall 1227 39
Warren 4055 113 *
Washington 5113 126
Wayne 2449 40
Webster 1062 28
Wilkinson 617 26
Winston 2186 74
Yalobusha 1406 36
Yazoo 2803 60
Total 287,436 6,462

* Note: A previously reported death in Warren County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

More News

After week of declines, Mississippi’s new coronavirus case numbers inch back up

Mississippi man dies after being thrown off bridge as he was assisting stranded driver

Winter Storm Warning: Accumulations of up to 3 inches of sleet, snow expected

Mississippi city urges ex-Valentines with warrants to be turned in

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required