Dozens of Mississippi counties report ice on roads, bridges

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported Sunday night that more than half of Mississippi’s counties had reported ice covering roads and bridges as a winter storm front moves into the area.

MDOT officials said emergency crews were working several highway accidents around the state related to icy conditions.

The road conditions are expected to worsen overnight and into tomorrow, MDOT officials report.

National Weather Service forecasters say a nasty winter weather system will move into and across the state late Sunday and into Monday bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow to a large swath of the state.

MDOT urged state residents to “PLEASE STAY HOME unless you must travel, then SLOW DOWN.”