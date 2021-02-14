Mississippi man dies after being thrown off bridge as he was assisting stranded driver

A Mississippi man who went to get help for a stranded motorist on a bridge was killed after he was struck by another vehicle and thrown off the bridge and onto the ground.

The accident on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge in Aberdeen claimed the life of Antonio Dewayne Crayton, 28, of Tupelo. The accident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley reported to local news sources that “Crayton was driving home from work in Columbus when he stopped on the northbound bridge where an accident had occurred. He offered to get help and drove to contact the Aberdeen Police Department.”

“He came back to the scene when the police department arrived and stopped on the southbound bridge and got out of his vehicle. At that time another vehicle collided with the Aberdeen PD car and also struck Mr. Crayton, sending him over the bridge. He was quickly found, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. He landed on the ground, not in the waterway,”

Gurley says he recorded the temperature as 30 degrees when he arrived at the bridge and said ice had made the bridge slick.