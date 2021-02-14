Winter Storm Warning: Accumulations of up to 3 inches of sleet, snow expected

Accumulations of up to 3 inches of sleet and snow are expected across the state starting Sunday night into Monday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from Noon Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Rankin, Warren, and Yazoo counties.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from midnight until 6 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

A significant winter storm is expected Sun night thru Mon night. Significant ice & sleet accumulations will result in dangerous travel conditions as well as downed trees & power lines. A long duration of very cold conditions & dangerous wind chills is expected early next week. pic.twitter.com/AEbOyHrtZg — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 14, 2021

On Sunday night expect light sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures are expected to drop in the lower to mid-20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

On Monday, expect widespread sleet and freezing rain, with some snow in the Delta. Up to 1.2 inch of ice is likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Snow and sleet could accumulate 1 to 3 inches, mainly in the Delta. Travel will be nearly impossible across the entire region. Downed trees and power lines are likely. Numerous to widespread power outages are likely.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.