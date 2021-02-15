Mississippi coronavirus new case averages drop slightly

Published 4:50 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched down again in Mississippi Monday with the latest data released from the state.

The state reported Monday 544 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 287,980.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,464.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 810 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 877 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2292 74
Alcorn 2884 59
Amite 1092 32
Attala 2052 69
Benton 920 24
Bolivar 4509 116
Calhoun 1545 26
Carroll 1157 23
Chickasaw 1994 50
Choctaw 692 15
Claiborne 972 29
Clarke 1655 69
Clay 1763 46
Coahoma 2707 65
Copiah 2712 56
Covington 2417 75
De Soto 19234 226
Forrest 6870 135
Franklin 747 19
George 2261 44
Greene 1234 32
Grenada 2422 74
Hancock 3320 72
Harrison 16117 258
Hinds 18476 377
Holmes 1795 69
Humphreys 902 26
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2870 71
Jackson 12206 213
Jasper 2060 41
Jefferson 607 26
Jefferson Davis 982 31
Jones 7691 139
Kemper 881 22
Lafayette 5658 110
Lamar 5638 75
Lauderdale 6659 219
Lawrence 1172 19
Leake 2496 69
Lee 9575 158
Leflore 3314 117
Lincoln 3388 99
Lowndes 5942 137
Madison 9307 189
Marion 2467 77
Marshall 3921 90
Monroe 3948 123
Montgomery 1188 37
Neshoba 3701 165
Newton 2178 51
Noxubee 1212 29
Oktibbeha 4354 90
Panola 4203 89
Pearl River 3969 123
Perry 1155 33
Pike 2947 90
Pontotoc 4028 66
Prentiss 2665 58
Quitman 761 14
Rankin 12413 253
Scott 2886 66
Sharkey 488 17
Simpson 2621 78
Smith 1480 28
Stone 1680 28
Sunflower 3130 84
Tallahatchie 1676 39
Tate 2958 70
Tippah 2713 64
Tishomingo 2089 64
Tunica 968 23
Union 3873 72
Walthall 1227 39
Warren 4061 113
Washington 5115 126
Wayne 2462 40
Webster 1066 28
Wilkinson 617 26
Winston 2188 74
Yalobusha 1408 36
Yazoo 2810 60
Total 287,980 6,464

