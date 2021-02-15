Mississippi man dies in Simpson County wreck Sunday night

Published 7:53 am Monday, February 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that troopers responded to a deadly crash on MS 149 near D’Lo in Simpson County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

MHP reports indicate that a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on MS 149. The driver, 21-year-old Brian Hollins of Pinola, lost control of his vehicle and collided with several trees. The cause of the wreck is unknown.

MHP reports that Hollins was not wearing his seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.

More News

Most of Natchez Trace closed because of snow and ice; officials advise finding alternate routes

Mississippi man dies in Simpson County wreck Sunday night

Guests escape after fire breaks out at Mississippi hotel

Man convicted of drug charges in Mississippi escaped from California prison camp

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required