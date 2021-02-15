Police respond to five 18-wheeler pileup on Mississippi interstate

The Clinton Police Department reports it has cleared a five 18-wheeler pile-up on Interstate 20 early Monday morning.

The multiple vehicle accidents were on the eastbound lanes between mile markers 33-34 near the Natchez Trace Sunday evening.

All lanes were closed in the area as first responders worked the scene. There were no serious injuries.

Earlier Sunday evening, Clinton police alos responded to another accident involving a semi-truck. The accident at Interstate 20 eastbound at exit 35 stalled traffic for hours.

Crashes throughout the Jackson Metro Area have been reported, including at I-55 at Woodrow Wilson and at I-20 westbound in Rankin County as well.

Road conditions continue to become treacherous throughout the evening and into tomorrow as more wintry weather continues to move into the area.