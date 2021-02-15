Report: Huge crowd at Ole Miss turns snowball party into rush into football field

A group of Ole Miss students reportedly numbers in the hundreds met for a snowball fight, but instead ended with th mob storming the school’s football stadium and leading to at least two arrests.

The university’s newspaper, The Daily Mississippian reported that the incident started when a large GroupMe group invited everyone to meet at the school’s famous Grove park area for a snowball fight. The GroupMe had more than 3,500 members, the newspaper reported.

The crowd’s atmosphere was more like a party, the newspaper reported. Eventually, the group moved to the University of Mississippi’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where some in the crowd scaled the wall before the University Police came and broke up the gathering, which due to its size and the lack of masks broke the university’s COVID-19 rules.