Sixty six of Mississippi’s 82 counties reporting icy road conditions

Sixty-six of Mississippi’s 82 counties are reporting icy road conditions.

With the exception of Attala and Washington counties, the remaining counties not reporting icy conditions are in the southeast corner of the state, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

There is a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Forrest, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Rankin, Warren, and Yazoo counties.

Heavy freezing rain, sleet, and snow will continue to fall across Central Mississippi. Temperatures will be well below freezing so everything is sticking immediately. Freezing rain, ice, and snow stretches from the Delta, through the Jackson Metro, with heavier ice threat down toward the Pine Belt.

More sleet and more snow is expected as the day goes continues and temperatures drop. The heaviest ice will be south of Jackson, with highest snow potential to the northwest of the city.

Travel will be very dangerous and power outages could be possible with icing to the south. And nothing will be melting. High temperatures stay below freezing until Wednesday.

The wintry precipitation will come to an end by mid-afternoon/early evening Monday, then turning dangerously cold.