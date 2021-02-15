Watch as swamp boat pilot does donuts in Mississippi highway intersection

Published 10:25 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The rare snowfall across major portions of Mississippi allowed some residents to try a few things normally impossible – like drive a swamp airboat onto a state highway and do donuts across the snow-covered road.

The crazing-looking scene was captured by a Facebook user Margarette Anne Mellieon.

The unknown airboat pilot is driving in the intersection of U.S 61 and Mississippi 24 and turning donuts in the snow.

“There’s a fool on a boat,” a man’s voice can be heard saying in the video.

Perhaps, but fool who knew how to have some fun when Mother Nature doles out a snow day.

