Wrecks, treacherous road conditions shut down portions of Mississippi interstate

Published 6:09 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

I-20 West from U.S. 61 to the Mississippi River bridge is closed because of multiple accidents.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials say they hope to have the highway cleared by 8 a.m.

MDOT has also closed I-20 in all directions between Lake Exit 96 and Newton/Philadelphia Exit 109 due to ice on the roads, according to MDOTtraffic.com.

Meanwhile, Mississippi 15 at Martin Luther King Drive in Newton also was closed because of debris in the road, MDOTtraffic.com states.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

More News

Thousands in Mississippi wake up to no power, sub freezing temperatures

