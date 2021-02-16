Wrecks, treacherous road conditions shut down portions of Mississippi interstate

I-20 West from U.S. 61 to the Mississippi River bridge is closed because of multiple accidents.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials say they hope to have the highway cleared by 8 a.m.

MDOT has also closed I-20 in all directions between Lake Exit 96 and Newton/Philadelphia Exit 109 due to ice on the roads, according to MDOTtraffic.com.

Meanwhile, Mississippi 15 at Martin Luther King Drive in Newton also was closed because of debris in the road, MDOTtraffic.com states.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.