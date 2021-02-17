Mississippi Highway Patrol has worked more than 1,110 wrecks (and counting) due to winter storm

Published 10:11 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By The Associated Press

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that the Highway Patrol had worked more than 1,110 wrecks from Sunday through Tuesday, and roads in many parts of the state remained icy and treacherous.

Reeves said the entire state is facing weather challenges in the coming days: The rural Delta could receive a significant amount of ice, the metro Jackson area into the northeastern part of the state could see more snow and ice, and parts of south Mississippi could see hail or tornadoes.

“It’s a challenging time,” Reeves said. “We’ve got to look out for ourselves, but we’ve also got to look out for our neighbors.”

