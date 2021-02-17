Pastor: Little girl doing well after brother died trying to rescue her from icy pond

A 6-year-old girl is recovering two days after her older brother died trying to save her after she plunged into an icy pond near their house.

Stacy Stilgenbauer, pastor of Leawood East Baptist Church, told Memphis news sources that Abigail Luckett was taken off a ventilator Tuesday morning and is now able to talk to her family.

Stilgenbauer said Luckett seems to be doing well.

Her brother Benjamin Luckett died Sunday trying to save his little sister, who fell through a frozen pond near their home.

Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies and other rescuers received an emergency call at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to a residence.

Both children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Benjamin was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Abigail was put on a ventilator in critical condition.

Exactly what occurred or how long they were in the water isn’t clear, but the National Weather Service data shows the air temperature in the area at approximately the time of the accident was approximately 14 degrees.

The church is accepting donations to give to the family and a GoFundMe account has also been setup for them.