North Mississippi barn collapse under weight of snow, kills two horses

A Mississippi family lost two of their six horses when their barn collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

Meagan Britt of Byhalia said she discovered the damage when she went to feed the animals.

Britt posted on social media that she is thankful for her amazing friends and the surrounding community who have reached out to help after multiple buildings collapsed on her family’s property.

“Lost 2 amazing horses that will be forever missed. Life is testing our strength thats for sure… I will never look at snow the same again,” Britt posted.

Britt told WREG in Memphis that she believes one of the animals was killed instantly. The other horse had to be put down because of wounds suffered in the collapse.

Britt said the snow and ice did damage to several pieces of their property in including a workshop and a chicken run.

But the family is thankful for so many in the community who stepped forward to help them.