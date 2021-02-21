Coronavirus case numbers in Mississippi continue to drop

Published 2:23 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to plummet over the last week with the state reporting Sunday its lowest weekly since mid-September.

The decline in new cases had been dropping since hitting a peak in early January, but last week’s winter storms seem to have sped up the decline as much of the state was in lock-down due to snow and ice.

The state reported Sunday 390  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 290,632.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll to 6,553.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 457 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 640 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2319 74
Alcorn 2895 60
Amite 1102 32
Attala 2056 69
Benton 923 24
Bolivar 4564 120
Calhoun 1551 27
Carroll 1169 23
Chickasaw 2001 50
Choctaw 693 16
Claiborne 973 29
Clarke 1673 70
Clay 1769 48
Coahoma 2722 65
Copiah 2725 57
Covington 2459 77
De Soto 19415 226
Forrest 7040 135
Franklin 750 19
George 2293 45
Greene 1261 33
Grenada 2440 75
Hancock 3366 73
Harrison 16347 269
Hinds 18532 382
Holmes 1803 69
Humphreys 911 26
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2884 71
Jackson 12372 216
Jasper 2099 42
Jefferson 607 27
Jefferson Davis 997 31
Jones 7814 142
Kemper 891 22
Lafayette 5675 113
Lamar 5776 79
Lauderdale 6726 224
Lawrence 1179 20
Leake 2505 70
Lee 9620 160
Leflore 3336 117
Lincoln 3423 99
Lowndes 5961 137
Madison 9340 190
Marion 2493 78
Marshall 3952 92
Monroe 3966 125
Montgomery 1201 37
Neshoba 3740 165
Newton 2218 51
Noxubee 1222 29
Oktibbeha 4377 90
Panola 4233 92
Pearl River 4051 127
Perry 1195 33
Pike 2971 91
Pontotoc 4056 66
Prentiss 2670 58
Quitman 766 14
Rankin 12483 258
Scott 2911 66
Sharkey 488 17
Simpson 2674 78
Smith 1510 30
Stone 1704 29
Sunflower 3155 85
Tallahatchie 1687 39
Tate 2981 72
Tippah 2743 64
Tishomingo 2102 65
Tunica 975 23
Union 3904 72
Walthall 1230 40
Warren 4087 113
Washington 5123 128
Wayne 2499 40
Webster 1085 29
Wilkinson 621 26
Winston 2197 74
Yalobusha 1416 36
Yazoo 2822 62
Total 290,632 6,553

