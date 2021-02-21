Dedication: Mississippi hospital nurse saddled up, headed to work in middle of ice storm

Facing treacherous, icy conditions after a rare winter storm hit the South, a Mississippi nurse refused to miss her shift at the local hospital. She saddled up and headed to work.

Registered Nurse Maura Cooper, who works in labor and delivery at Merit Health Natchez in Natchez, Mississippi, hitched a ride to work on her fiancé’s horse.

It’s not often you see horse riders pulling up outside the hospital. Cooper and her fiancé Wyatt Franks drew a little attention from hospital staffers and visitors as she dismounted outside the hospital last week.

The hospital’s own public relations team took notice.

“These pictures take dedication and commitment to your patients and co-workers to a whole new level,” a hospital spokesperson wrote in a social media post. “Maura, an RN in our Nursery, wasn’t about to let a little ice get in the way of her making it to work for her shift. We think her fiancé, Wyatt, and of course, the horse, deserve some accolades as well!