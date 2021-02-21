How did dead body of North Carolina woman end up in Mississippi woods? Officials search for clues

Harrison County officials are searching for answers to how the dead body of a North Carolina woman ended up in the wood off a forestry road near Saucier.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson identified the remains Thursday as those of Andrea Fern Porch, 33, of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Porch’s body was discovered on Feb. 8, 2021, in the woods off a forestry road near Airy Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails.

After working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to collect and process evidence, as well as interview people, authorities were able to make a positive ID, Peterson told local news sources.

A cause of death has not been determined and the case is still under investigation.

Porch had been served an outstanding Order for Arrest on Feb. 26, 2020 in Roanoke Rapids. An order for arrest is issued when a person misses court. The reason she missed court is unknown to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

A report with Porch listed as a victim or a missing person had not been generated by Roanoke Rapids official prior to the discovery of her body earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-0678 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.