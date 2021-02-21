Mississippi educators rally after generator fire destroys teacher’s house, car
Published 6:02 am Sunday, February 21, 2021
A group of Mississippi educators rallied around one of its own this weekend when a teacher and her children lost their home after the generator they were using for electricity blew up.
The generator explosion caught the teacher’s house and car on fire, leaving the family to survive.
“Ms. D. Verucchi, is an educator in Natchez-Adams school District. During the snow/ice storm in Mississippi, her family tried to keep warm during the storm by using a generator. The generator blew up and caught her house on fire and blew her car up.” a GoFundMe page set up by La’Toya Hammett, the principal at Susie B. West Elementary in Natchez said. “She and her two sons are trying to survive this devastation while some are still without power and water. Please help this educator in this time of need.”
Dianne Verucchi is a kindergarten teacher at Suzie B. West Elementary.
No injuries were reported and Verucchi and her children are staying at a friend’s home.
On Friday, Verucchi was trying to use a generator to keep her and her family warm when tragedy struck.
The principal said fund-raising efforts are somewhat difficult due to the ice storm, but armed with her smartphone, she was undeterred.
The GoFundMe page reached its goal of $5,000 in less than 20 hours thanks to the hard work of Hammett and other teachers in the Natchez-Adams School District.