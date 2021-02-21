Weekend shootings in Mississippi’s capitol leave one woman dead, man critically injured

Jackson police are also investigating a separate and unrelated shooting that critically injured a man walking in his driveway.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Alabama St.

Local news sources say Timothy McHuley was reportedly walking in his driveway when a person in a white SUV began firing shots at him.

McHuley was hit once and taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.