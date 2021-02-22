Mississippi Gulf Coast neighborhood startled by explosions after house catches fire

A neighborhood on the Mississippi Gulf Coast was rocked by multiple explosions when a house caught on fire.

WLOX in Biloxi posted a viewer video of the explosions on Twitter Monday morning.

This viewer video shows what seems to be an explosion in the Loren Heights community in Gulfport last night. Callers say windows have been shattered in the area. We are waiting for more information from the fire department.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/MqBQ8WNBFR — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) February 22, 2021

Gulfport Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said propane tanks at the house exploded after a house caught fire on Franklin Avenue. The explosions happened after 10:30 p.m.

Four engines and a ladder truck were sent to put out the flames, WLOX reported.

No reports have been made about whether there were injuries or not.