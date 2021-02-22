Mississippi Gulf Coast neighborhood startled by explosions after house catches fire

Published 8:12 am Monday, February 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A neighborhood on the Mississippi Gulf Coast was rocked by multiple explosions when a house caught on fire.

WLOX in Biloxi posted a viewer video of the explosions on Twitter Monday morning.

Gulfport Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said propane tanks at the house exploded after a house caught fire on Franklin Avenue. The explosions happened after 10:30 p.m.

Four engines and a ladder truck were sent to put out the flames, WLOX reported.

No reports have been made about whether there were injuries or not.

More News

Mississippi Gulf Coast neighborhood startled by explosions after house catches fire

Bone cancer survivor to become youngest American, first Cajun in space

‘Crop circles’ frozen into surface of Alabama creek have meteorologists, social media baffled

Was he robbed or not robbed? Debut for Jackson State head coach takes bizarre turn

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required