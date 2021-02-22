Mississippi reports second day in row with no new coronavirus deaths, new cases remain low

Published 4:47 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case spread continued to decline Monday, and for the second-straight day, the state reported no new deaths attributed to the virus.

The state reported Monday 242  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 290,874.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll to 6,553.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 413 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 612 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2319 74
Alcorn 2897 60
Amite 1104 32
Attala 2056 69
Benton 924 24
Bolivar 4566 120
Calhoun 1552 27
Carroll 1169 23
Chickasaw 2002 50
Choctaw 693 16
Claiborne 973 29
Clarke 1673 70
Clay 1772 48
Coahoma 2722 65
Copiah 2727 57
Covington 2461 77
De Soto 19441 226
Forrest 7048 135
Franklin 750 19
George 2293 45
Greene 1262 33
Grenada 2443 75
Hancock 3371 73
Harrison 16363 269
Hinds 18542 382
Holmes 1809 69
Humphreys 911 26
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2884 71
Jackson 12382 216
Jasper 2101 42
Jefferson 607 27
Jefferson Davis 997 31
Jones 7825 142
Kemper 891 22
Lafayette 5681 113
Lamar 5781 79
Lauderdale 6728 224
Lawrence 1181 20
Leake 2505 70
Lee 9627 160
Leflore 3341 117
Lincoln 3428 99
Lowndes 5970 137
Madison 9343 190
Marion 2493 78
Marshall 3963 92
Monroe 3967 125
Montgomery 1202 37
Neshoba 3742 165
Newton 2218 51
Noxubee 1224 29
Oktibbeha 4377 90
Panola 4237 92
Pearl River 4057 127
Perry 1197 33
Pike 2973 91
Pontotoc 4059 66
Prentiss 2670 58
Quitman 766 14
Rankin 12490 258
Scott 2912 66
Sharkey 488 17
Simpson 2684 78
Smith 1510 30
Stone 1704 29
Sunflower 3155 85
Tallahatchie 1688 39
Tate 2985 72
Tippah 2747 64
Tishomingo 2106 65
Tunica 979 23
Union 3909 72
Walthall 1230 40
Warren 4090 113
Washington 5124 128
Wayne 2499 40
Webster 1086 29
Wilkinson 621 26
Winston 2199 74
Yalobusha 1417 36
Yazoo 2824 62
Total 290,874 6,553

