Mississippi home invasion attempt turns deadly — one dead, one hospitalized

A weekend shooting is still being investigated and a Lawrence County woman remains in the hospital after an apparent home invasion Sunday morning turned deadly.

Lawrence County deputies responded to a home in the Hooker community just after 6 a.m. Sunday to find two individuals who had been struck during an exchange of gunfire.

The woman was transported first to Lawrence County Hospital then another medical facility. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Ryan Everett said Monday the incident is still under investigation and had no official statement to release at the time.