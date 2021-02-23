$20 for a lottery ticket? Mississippi officials unveil newest scratch-off game

With the Mississippi Lottery’s newest scratch-off tickets, you have to spend money to win money.

Called the $100 Million Extravaganza, the new tickets which will be available on March 2 will cost $20 to play.

It will be the first $20 lottery ticket introduced in Mississippi.

The lottery ticket will offer $100 million in cash prizes and offers lower odds and more ways to win, lottery officials say.

One ticket will pay $500,000. Thousands of prizes will pay between $50 and $500, and hundreds of prizes between $1,000 and $50,000.

Those who buy a ticket will have a chance to win up to 30 times on a ticket.

New scratch-off games are introduced the first Tuesday of each month at the 1,800 retailers around the state that sell lottery tickets.