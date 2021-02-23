Man wanted for triple homicide in Mississippi arrested in Illinois

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man wanted for killing three people at a nightclub in north Mississippi was arrested 500 miles away in Illinois.

John Morton, 20, of Mound Bayou, was arrested early Monday by federal marshals who had information that he might be in the Urbana, Illinois, area.

Morton is one of two men charged with murder in connection with a Feb. 6 shooting at a Benoit nightclub that left three Bolivar County men dead and a fourth person injured.

Morton was arrested early Monday at an Urbana motel.

Dontrez Jordan, also of Mound Bayou, is already in custody in connection with the case.

Jordan was denied bond for three counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Jordan was already out on a previous felony bond. He is being housed at the Coahoma County Jail.

More News

Trial date set for man accused in capital murder of two Brookhaven police officers

Man wanted for triple homicide in Mississippi arrested in Illinois

Police need help finding Mississippi woman last seen in Atlanta

Crime scene

Mississippi sheriff: Man arrested in Sunday stabbing death shouldn’t have been out of jail

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required