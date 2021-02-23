Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases now at lowest level since June

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline with a weekly average lower than any time period since late June.

The state reported Tuesday 348 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 291,222.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 24 new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,577.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 358 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 590 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.