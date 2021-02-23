Police need help finding Mississippi woman last seen in Atlanta

Police are looking for a missing Mississippi woman last seen in Atlanta.

Officials say they need help with finding Jerrica Powers, 38. who was reported missing by her family in Byram.

Powers was reported being last seen on either on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta.

She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair with gold tips, and tattoos on her arms and neck.

Powers is reported to be bipolar and may be in need of medical help.

Powers was last seen wearing a black and neon green Puma sweatsuit and matching shoes.

If you have any information about where Powers may be, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235