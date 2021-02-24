New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to slow after holiday spikes

Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi continues to be at multi-month lows with the latest data released Wednesday from the state.

The state health department reported Wednesday 669  new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 291,891.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 28 new deaths on Wednesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,605.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 356 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 581 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 264,456 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2328 77 72 15
Alcorn 2896 60 130 20
Amite 1107 32 54 7
Attala 2059 69 175 36
Benton 925 24 45 10
Bolivar 4580 120 232 31
Calhoun 1555 27 36 4
Carroll 1172 23 51 9
Chickasaw 2005 50 58 15
Choctaw 694 16 1 0
Claiborne 973 29 45 9
Clarke 1682 71 123 31
Clay 1778 48 38 5
Coahoma 2726 66 129 11
Copiah 2739 57 81 11
Covington 2471 78 136 39
De Soto 19515 228 113 24
Forrest 7094 136 226 51
Franklin 754 19 39 4
George 2298 45 59 7
Greene 1265 33 52 6
Grenada 2446 76 155 32
Hancock 3386 73 68 14
Harrison 16431 275 482 65
Hinds 18611 385 806 130
Holmes 1814 70 104 20
Humphreys 913 26 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2885 71 134 23
Jackson 12419 216 235 33
Jasper 2112 44 43 2
Jefferson 610 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 999 31 8 1
Jones 7857 145 218 41
Kemper 894 22 44 9
Lafayette 5698 113 187 55
Lamar 5811 80 53 13
Lauderdale 6760 225 442 99
Lawrence 1190 21 27 2
Leake 2513 70 88 15
Lee 9641 160 222 41
Leflore 3349 118 237 52
Lincoln 3447 100 183 38
Lowndes 5998 137 256 62
Madison 9378 194 365 69
Marion 2498 78 158 24
Marshall 3983 92 64 15
Monroe 3977 126 190 55
Montgomery 1205 37 54 9
Neshoba 3758 166 203 58
Newton 2231 51 87 15
Noxubee 1226 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4386 91 222 36
Panola 4249 92 102 13
Pearl River 4083 128 186 35
Perry 1209 34 21 7
Pike 2982 93 128 34
Pontotoc 4066 68 86 12
Prentiss 2676 58 99 15
Quitman 766 14 0 0
Rankin 12543 261 390 61
Scott 2918 67 115 18
Sharkey 488 17 43 8
Simpson 2707 78 158 20
Smith 1515 31 65 8
Stone 1711 29 84 14
Sunflower 3166 85 121 20
Tallahatchie 1692 39 50 7
Tate 2998 74 80 19
Tippah 2754 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2114 65 102 27
Tunica 980 23 18 2
Union 3921 73 131 23
Walthall 1233 40 69 13
Warren 4101 113 169 37
Washington 5135 128 191 39
Wayne 2505 40 69 11
Webster 1092 29 61 11
Wilkinson 622 26 25 5
Winston 2202 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1422 36 82 22
Yazoo 2832 62 139 18
Total 291,891 6,605 10,372 1,945

