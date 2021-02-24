Statewide tornado drill planned to start at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning

Published 8:54 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Don’t be alarmed if you hear tornado sirens in your community this morning.

Communities across the state will be participating in statewide tornado drill beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

This drill hosted by the National Weather Service was supposed to happen last week during severe weather preparedness week but the ice storm forced the change.

