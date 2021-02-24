When does the time change? Get ready to spring forward for daylight saving time

It’s that time of year again, when people scratch their heads, fumble for their phones to do a quick Internet search to find the answer to one of spring’s most perplexing questions — “When does the time change?”

Daylight saving time, the day when we “spring forward” and when move clocks ahead 1 hour, is set for Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. Most people look to that time with dread as we end up losing one hour of sleep and productivity for nearly a week.

Most people will move their clocks 1 hour ahead before going to bed on Saturday, March 13.

The change means where will be more daylight in the afternoon hours.

The origins of daylight saving time, or DST, dates back to 1784 when Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter to a Paris newspaper proposing a tax on those whose windows were closed after sunrise. .The letter was meant to be satirical but the idea of moving the clock to lessen the dependence on energy sources – in Franklin’s case candles – began.

DST was officially instituted during World War I when Germany put the plan in place in an effort to conserve fuel. Europe came on board soon after, followed by the U.S. in 1918. The practice was abandoned after the way but started again in 1942 by President Franklin Roosevelt in an effort to conserve resources during World War II. The practice wasn’t made permanent in the U.S. until 1973, when President Richard Nixon signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act.

In 2005, President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act, establishing the current schedule. Clocks are set ahead one hour on the second Sunday in March and back again the first Sunday in November.

This year, daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7. It will start again on Sunday, March 13 in 2022.