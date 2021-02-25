FBI arrests 13 Mississippi men, charged them with federal drug, weapons crimes

Published 6:33 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The FBI’s Jackson field office said 13 people were arrested this week, charged with a number of federal drug and weapons crimes.

The FBI reported agents seized 15 firearms and 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, along with cocaine and fentanyl.

The 13 suspects arrested were:

Mario Butler, 40, of Jackson.
Akoyea Jamere Clayton, 28, of Jackson.
Marcus Antonio Davis, 41, of Jackson.
Carrnell Vonshea Denman, 42, of Meridian.
Antonio Demond Doss, 26, of Morton.
Marcus Lamon Guice, 44, of Jackson.
Cedric Leshawn Kyle, 47, of Jackson.
Johnathan Jermell Ledbetter, 33, of Jackson.
Kenneth Lofton, Jr., 43, of Jackson.
Dennis Demond Mitchell, 39, of Utica.
Jeffrey Rivers, Jr., 38, of Jackson.
Tementa Robinson, 40, of Jackson.
James Lee Simmons, 49, of Jackson.

More News

FBI arrests 13 Mississippi men, charged them with federal drug, weapons crimes

State auditor says this man stole more than $750K from program aimed at helping Mississippi’s poorest people

mississippi crime

Judge slaps Mississippi hunters with worldwide hunting ban, $48K fines for illegal interstate hunting

New Mississippi coronavirus cases jump to 10-day high mark

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required