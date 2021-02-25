Handcuffed teen steals Mississippi police car, remains on loose

Published 10:15 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement authorities searched most of Thursday for a teenager who stole a police car and drow away all while in handcuffs.

Pearl Police say the teen was handcuffed as they were serving a warrant for a stolen vehicle when the teen managed to steal the car.

The teen drove away from the scene before ultimately wrecking the car and then fleeing into the woods.

The teen is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall and 120 pounds.

