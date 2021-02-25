Mississippi River communities looking for missing 17-year-old on autism spectrum

Community members and law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi River are searching for a 17-year-old who has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The police department in Vidalia, Lousiana, across the river from Natchez, posted on social media Thursday asking the public to help them locate Shanon Robb, who has autism spectrum disorder.

“Please be on the lookout for this 17-year-old white male who has been missing since 3:30 this morning. … Please do not approach him as he is on the autism spectrum. Call the Police Department at 318-336-5254 or Investigations Captain Jimmy Watts at 601-597-4903 should you have any information or see this young man,” the post states.

The teen’s mother, Destiny Robb, also posted on social media regarding her son’s disappearance.

He was last seen on camera wearing a cowboy hat, brown boots, a corduroy jacket and carrying a large duffel back heading towards the Mississippi River bridge from Vidalia to Natchez, she said. Shanon Robb is 5’6’’ tall and has long brown hair and blue eyes, according to his mother’s post.

“Shanon is missing. Please help us. He left our home at 3:30 a.m. with a bag, and was last seen heading towards the bridge,” her post states. “If you see him, please contact us or Vidalia Police Department. Shanon is on the autism spectrum, so please don’t approach him. Just call us, 337-344-3955 or VPD at 318-336-5254. Our hearts are so broken right now.”