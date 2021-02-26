Man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed three people

The driver accused in a crash that killed a woman and two children in Rankin County has been charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter.

Rankin County officials say Kyle Dixon was driving under the influence in the wrong-way driving crash that killed three people late Wednesday night off Holly Bush Road.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tamaria Shumake, 32, Ambrosia Isaac, 8, and Zylan Shumake, 5, all died in the wreck that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Dixon 54, of Jackson, was reportedly traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he collided with a PT Cruiser driven by Tamaria Shumake. The PT cruiser was heading northbound, officials say.

The victims in the accident were from Carthage, Mississippi.

Two other people in the PT Crusier were transported to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries. They were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Dixon was transported to River Oaks Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Dixon is being held at the Rankin County Jail.