Detroit couple traveled 900 miles to Mississippi to attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine

A Michigan couple traveled 14 hours to Mississippi to get a COVID-19 shot only to be turned away after winter storms prevented the vaccine from arriving.

Fox47 News in Lansing, Michigan, reported that Jodi and David Schumaker have been trying to get the vaccine since it came out. In their desperation, the Schumakers traveled 900 miles to get it.

A Michigan couple desperate to get the COVID-19 vaccine traveled 14 hours to Mississippi. But, when winter storms blew through the south last week, their appointment was canceled because the doses didn’t arrive.

A paraplegic, David Schumaker, 60, has underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and congestive heart failure. Despite his health and his age, David is not eligible to get the vaccine in Michigan.

Since the vaccine was introduced, the Schumakers have been looking for appointments in other states that will allow them to get the vaccine.

The Schumakers say they’re on countless waiting lists but say, like many other people, just want the shot.

When they were able to make an appointment at a Walmart in Mississippi, the Schumakers made the 14-hour trip.

But, because of the winter storms that blew through the south, the doses Walmart was supposed to receive never came.

With the recent FDA recommendation for the emergency use authorization for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the Schumakers’ troubles may be over. If the FDA approves the use, it will be the third vaccine in the US and the only single-dose vaccine, making it easier for distribution.

Grand River Aseptic manufacturing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of three locations the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be produced.